One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray with a Chip on his Shoulder
The Cardinals are the most likely team to win the number-one overall pick. They might lose every game. Seriously. Their over/under win total is 4.5. On paper, that seems generous. Colt McCoy or someone named Clayton Tune could be the starting QB. There’s not much else to say beyond that.
There is one thing that can save the Cardinals season, and that’s Kyler Murray. The superstar QB is coming into the season hurt, but just about everyone expects the Cardinals to bottom out and draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. It would be ironic that a bottom-out leads to the Cards replacing a young former first-rounder with a first-overall pick, but that’s what Murray is staring at right now.
All this talk has to be getting to Murray. He will either crumble under the pressure (which one can’t blame him), or he will rise up like a phoenix and show why he deserved his $230 million contract. He can take over games by himself. He still has a friend in the receiver room in Hollywood Brown. They will build on their chemistry.
Listen, we had to try to sell it. Murray is the key to any Cardinals success. With the Texans’ first-round pick in their back pocket, they could push to win and still might be able to draft Williams. It’s likely going to go bad in Arizona, but if it doesn’t, it’s because Murray came back from his ACL tear with a vengeance.