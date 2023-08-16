Classless Cubs fan responds to Luis Robert Jr. home run in NSFW fashion
By Scott Rogust
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. crushed a home run on Tuesday night, and a Cubs fan had a pretty classless response.
The Chicago Cubs went from potential sellers at the trade deadline to buyers, as they are making a push for the postseason, whether that’s the NL Central crown or a Wild Card spot. On Tuesday night, they began a two-game series against the cross-town White Sox. The Cubs had already won both of their meetings before Tuesday night and looked to go for the four-game season sweep with a win.
That didn’t happen for the Cubs, thanks to a monstrous home run by White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
In the top of the seventh inning, Robert crushed a go-ahead, game-winning solo homer to left field to give the White Sox the 4-3 lead. The baseball flew 422 feet, and Robert knew it was gone in an instant. To commemorate the occasion, Robert flipped his bat while looking towards the crowd before running the bases.
Cubs fan flips off Luis Robert Jr. after crushing game-winning home run for White Sox
Well, there was one very unhappy Cubs fan who didn’t take too kindly to the home run, as evidenced by them giving Robert the middle finger.
As Robert reached home plate, he looked towards the crowd at home plate and told them to be quiet by putting a finger to his lips.
Robert spoke about the interaction with the fans behind home plate, saying that after he swung and missed at a pitch thrown by Julian Merryweather, they were throwing jokes in his direction. That’s when he hit the home run, and threw it back at those fans.
“The pitch that I swung and missed, the fans started making jokes and booing,” Robert said,h/t MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. “I didn’t like that. That’s why when I hit the ball, I did what I did.”
This was Robert’s first game back from a pinkie injury that forced him to miss the White Sox’s previous two games.
Through 114 games, Robert recorded a .273 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage, a .568 slugging percentage, 32 home runs, 66 RBI, 75 runs, 118 hits, 135 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 433 at-bats.
The White Sox will look to play spoiler once again on Wednesday night, as they look to split the season series with the rival Cubs.