MLB Rumors: Mets trading another star, Juan Soto buzz, Judge calls out Yankees
MLB Rumors: The Mets could explore an Edwin Diaz trade
If this idea would have been brought up a few months ago, it would have seemed absolutely crazy. But nobody imagined the New York Mets to be out of the playoff hunt. Nobody thought that New York would have traded their two biggest stars and entered a full-scale rebuild.
But here we are, a few months later and the Mets are almost 25 games back in the NL East, Max Scherzer is a Ranger and Justin Verlander is an Astro. What a world.
So, with that being said, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that the Mets explore a trade of Edwin Diaz when he gets healthy. Bob Nightengale of USA Today actually noted in his recent column that the only reason Diaz could be rushed back this season — as he’s starting to throw off a mound recently — is to showcase him for an offseason trade.
And this just begins to make sense the deeper you look into it. The last thing that a rebuilding team needs is an All-Star closer. That closer is worth more to them in the trade market than he ever would be saving games and making sure they win 70 games instead of 60.
Diaz’s value would be incredible in the market, and it would be foolish for New York not to at least test the waters to see what they could get in return. Diaz is signed under contract for a few more years and the Mets could even pursue trading for him again in the future.