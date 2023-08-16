How many teams are in the NBA?
In the NBA today, there are 30 teams. These 30 teams get split up into two conferences, and make up what we know as the Eastern and Western Conferences. Within these conferences, teams are further separated into divisions based on geographical location. Each division has five teams and there are three divisions in each conference.
This list includes all 30 NBA teams. Each team is placed in one of the six divisions: Atlantic, Central, Southeast, Southwest, Northwest, and Pacific. First, let’s take a trip around the Eastern Conference, which is home to the Central, Southeast, and Atlantic divisions.
NBA Eastern Conference: Central Division
Eastern Conference: Southeast Division
Eastern Conference: Atlantic Division
Next, there’s the Western Conference with the Northwest, Southwest, and Pacific divisions.
NBA Western Conference: Northwest Division
Western Conference: Southwest Division
Western Conference: Pacific Division
For those unfamiliar with the teams, this list should help them gain a better understanding. In the regular season, every NBA team in the same division plays each other four times, so it’s helpful to know which team plays where.
It’s also worthwhile to know that the teams with the best records in each division advance to the playoffs. The playoffs follow a traditional bracket format, with the champion being crowned after the NBA Finals. There you have it, folks, the NBA in a nutshell.