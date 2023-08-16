One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
We are currently watching the NFL players kids will read about in the history books. Which players are Pro Football Hall of Fame-bound?
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors in sports. It’s the only of the four major sports to have a game dedicated to the weekend honoring those who were enshrined. Not only is there a game, but it’s the game that kicks off the NFL preseason. It is the first football we see after the Super Bowl ends.
The 2023 class had nine honorees, including a wild mix of players from different eras, but it was largely defensive. Darrelle Revis, Ronde Barber, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware were the biggest names in the class along with offensive lineman Joe Thomas. Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, and Ken Riley were the representatives from years past.
Looking at the NFL rosters of today, there are some players who seem like locks for the Hall of Fame, but there are not that many. The obvious ones, like Tom Brady, Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, and Larry Fitzgerald are all retired. So, we had to get creative with some of these picks. Some might seem outside the box, but there are 371 members of the Hall. There are plenty of current players who will be enshrined one day.
One player from every NFL team who could make the Hall of Fame
Arizona Cardinals – Budda Baker
So, looking at this Arizona Cardinals roster, there’s… not much.
One realistic option is Kyler Murray, but he has a long way to go. The only real option is safety Budda Baker. He’s been in the league for six seasons, and he was a Pro Bowler in five of them, including last season. The Arizona Cardinals were a terrible franchise last season, and he was still a Pro Bowler.
Of the 32 players on this list, it’s surprising how high Baker would be on the “likely Hall of Famer” list. The average Hall of Fame defensive back made seven Pro Bowls. Baker has five under his belt already, and he’s just 27 years old. He’s already been a two-time All-Pro. Baker will have a Hall-of-Fame career if he has a few more seasons as one of the top players at his position, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t.