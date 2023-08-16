One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts – Jonathan Taylor
Now, this could change any day. Jonathan Taylor, as of this writing, is stil a member of the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also still one of the best running backs in the NFL today. As has been outlined many times in this article, being the “best” at something will always get noticed during Hall of Fame voting.
Taylor has only been in the league for three seasons. One season was that bizarre COVID year in 2020 (his rookie season and another was an injury-plagued year on a terrible team (2022). Still, he is averaging close to 1,300 yards per season and 11 touchdowns.
Taylor also gains brownie points because he is a true 2023 running back at the highest level. He’s not just a running threat. He has more than 100 receptions in his career. Now, he’s joining forces (hopefully) with Anthony Richardson. He is a dynamic talent, but Richardson will need Taylor for the first few seasons to carry him. That will lead to more yards and touchdowns on his stat sheet.
Expect Taylor to pad the stats for the next three-to-four years. The Colts will pay him to avoid the PR nightmare and keep as much talent around their prized QB as possible. Taylor as a check down is worth $15 million. Add in his rushing ability, and the Colts would be wise to pay the man. When that happens, a happy and healthy Jonathan Taylor will lead to Hall of Fame numbers.