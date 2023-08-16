One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence
This is another early one, but we saw the superstar sparkle shown upon Trevor Lawrence last season. This is the type of talent you bet on early and often. He’s going to be great, and we started to see the seedlings planted last season.
Of course, there were worries going into last year. This superstar QB class of 2021 was quickly falling short. Zach Wilson looks awful. Trey Lance can’t stay healthy and lost his job. Justin Fields can definitely run, and that’s why he’s on this list, but that doesn’t come without question marks. Mac Jones might lose his job by midseason. Lawrence bucked that trend last season, carrying the Jaguars to the playoffs and providing one of the best comebacks of all time.
Lawrence enters year three looking to jump into the Superstar Club. Under Doug Pederson, he saw a career revival. Maybe Urban Meyer is just the worst possible NFL coach, so we can erase any lack of progress in Lawrence’s rookie season. Now that he has the proper offense around him and the right motivator, a Hall-of-Fame career is almost likely.
There is a lot that could happen to make this harder for Lawrence. He has to avoid injury, and he has to win. Both might be hard in Jacksonville, which doesn’t exactly have a long history of staying relevant. They do have a ton of talent thanks to a few rebuilding years. Also, they play in a dog of a division. That should help them stay relevant over the long haul.