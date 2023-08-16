One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes
This can weirdly go in a few different directions. That’s what happens when you have a multi-time Super Bowl Champion. Travis Kelce is one of the best all-time at his position. He will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires. Chris Jones is one of the top players at his position. As a defensive tackle, there are few who can take over a game like Jones. None of that matters when Patrick Mahomes is on the team. He’s your Hall of Fame representative.
Mahomes is coming off his second Super Bowl title. It’s weird to think about Mahomes’ legacy so early in his career, but he’s already going into his seventh season. He has stats upon stats, with a 50-touchdown season, at least 4,000 yards in every season, and two 5,000-yard seasons.
Not that he needs it, but Mahomes’ rushing ability puts him over the top of any quarterback who tries to be even in his tier. He’s averaging 5 yards per carry every season over the past four. He knows when he should run, and he usually runs for exactly how much he needs and he gets down to stay safe. That will be appreciated.
Mahomes would make the Hall of Fame if he retired today. It sounds crazy, but it’s absolutely true. There has never been a player like this before. He is the only player who realistically can challenge Tom Brady for GOAT status. If he plays like this, nobody can deny he is the best. He would be the Wayne Gretzky of this sport.