One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders – Davante Adams
The question shouldn’t be “will Davante Adams become a Hall of Famer?”, but it should be “is Davante Adams already a Hall of Famer?” Barring injury, he will easily pass 10,000 career yards this season. His 87 touchdowns already rank 15th all-time. Three of the players ahead of him are tight ends, so he’s already the 12th-best scoring wide receiver.
The knock on Adams before last season was nobody knew if he was a product of Aaron Rodgers. Those claims disappeared pretty quickly. He had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Las Vegas Raiders against a good Chargers team. He broke 100 yards eight times last season, which was a terrible one for the Raiders in general.
Now, Adams has to learn from yet another quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo steps under center. It doesn’t matter. Adams will get his numbers. He has 10+ touchdowns in six of his past seven seasons. He has more than 100 receptions in four of his past five seasons. The way Adams plays the game makes life easy for his quarterback.
Adams is probably already a Hall of Famer on the touchdowns alone. He’s just 30 years old, so he should do this for at least three more seasons at a high level. If he can get 30 touchdowns over the rest of his career, he’d be seventh all-time. Everyone ahead of him (outside Larry Fitzgerald who isn’t eligible yet) is a Hall of Famer.