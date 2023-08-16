One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers – Joey Bosa
This one was really hard. The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of top-level talents in many different phases of their careers. Justin Herbert obviously could become a top-level quarterback who is a Hall of Famer, but despite his stats, this era has too many good quarterbacks to bet on him. He ironically feels like this era’s Philip Rivers.
Austin Ekeler is a unique weapon, but he’ll never hit that level. Keenan Allen is likely going to break 10,000 yards receiving, but he’s missing a lot of the accolades that get players into the Hall (All-Pros, awards, league leaders). It really comes down to two pass rushers; Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Mack could definitely make the Hall, but we are going with Bosa here.
Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL today. He’s had some injury issues, but every time he’s able to put together a full season, he has over 10 sacks. Overall, Bosa has 60.5 sacks in 84 games. Let’s say he plays slightly below that pace for the rest of his career. We think he can easily end up with over 120 sacks in his career.
Officially, only 22 players have 120 sacks in their career. Unofficially, there are more since sacks didn’t become a stat until 1982.
Bosa probably has to stay as dominant as he’s been. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he has a reputation as a dominant pass rusher. He needs at least one All-Pro under his belt, and in reality, he likely needs two before he hangs them up. He’s sneaky old (28 years old), so he is running out of prime to dominate.