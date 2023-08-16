One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Falcons – Calais Campbell
This one could have been fun, going with either Kyle Pitts or Bijan Robinson. Both those players have the talent to make the Hall of Fame one day, but it is way too early to make that claim. Calais Campbell has a career full of accomplishments that makes his Hall of Fame case very interesting.
Campbell is already on the cusp of being a Hall of Famer with his current accomplishments. He has 99 career sacks and 809 tackles. He also has 230 QB hits and three defensive touchdowns. Campbell has big plays under his belt. There is a problem that could hurt his HOF case.
What Campbell has going against him is he doesn’t have that signature season. He has two seasons with 10 or more sacks. His best season was 14.5 sacks during his first year in Jacksonville. He also has 15 playoff games and zero playoff sacks. That stat has to stand out when looking at
What really can put Campbell over the top is how great a human Campbell is. A former Walter Payton Man of the Year, Campbell holds annual giving events, and his CRC Foundation has been giving since the year after he joined the league. If anything, voters will see everything Campbell represents when they make this choice. He is the kind of guy they want to represent in the Hall of Fame. With his on-field accomplishments, that will put him over the top.