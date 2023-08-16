One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins – Jalen Ramsey
The Miami Dolphins have talent on talent across the board. There are some interesting Hall of Fame cases for Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard. They are two of the best at their positions, but they seem like they might fall just shy. Even if they don’t, and this goes a little more for Hill than Howard, Jalen Ramsey seems like a lock to make the Hall one day. He was so good for so long that it might not matter what he does from here on out.
Of course, if the ending is seriously bad, it could put Ramsey’s HOF case in jeopardy, but it would have to be really bad. The worry right now is injuries. Ramsey is going to miss most of this season with an injury he suffered during training camp. He has to come back and put up serious numbers to make the deal worth it for the Dolphins. That doesn’t mean he needs to do it for his Hall of Fame case.
Ramsey was the Darrelle Revis of this era. He has the accolades (three-time All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler for every season outside his rookie year) to get him in. He’s been a top player at his position basically since he joined the league. He is still at the top of the stat sheet even now. His 18 pass deflections finished third in the NFL last year behind Sauce Gardner and James Bradberry.
This feels like a no-brainer. Ramsey has an interesting legacy. He weirdly fell under the radar just because of how prevalent offense became in this era, but he was one of the best at stopping opposing wide receivers. In the long run, he will be honored for that. He’s also still 28 years old. Despite the injury, he should be able to play at the highest level.