One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles – Jason Kelce
There are a lot of ways we could go with the Philadelphia Eagles pick. There is a great mixture of veteran and young talent across the depth chart. It’s time to give some love to the big guys. Jason Kelce is absolutely going to make the Hall of Fame. He’s a top center of this era, has played in multiple Super Bowls and won one, and his leadership alone will get him enshrined.
Kelce is one of the most beloved figures in all of football. Voters hold onto that kind of sentiment when putting a name to paper in the ballot box (or wherever votes are stashed).
Kelce was named a “lock” to make the Hall of Fame by Eric Edholm of NFL.com. He mentioned his journey from an undersized lineman taken in the sixth round to being a staple in the middle of a top offense year in and year out.
Kelce is a four-time All-Pro, showing that voters already think he’s one of the game’s best regardless of position. He’s missed just four games since becoming a full-time starter in 2013. He hasn’t missed any games since 2014.
Consistency is part of the game for offensive linemen, and centers have the unique position to guide the quarterback. They point out coverages, keep the QB on the play clock, snap the ball, and still block at the highest level. The only thing that can hurt his case for the Hall of Fame at this point is he refused to give Canton his Mummers Jacket from the Super Bowl parade. Can a museum hold a grudge? We guess we’ll find out.