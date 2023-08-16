One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens – Justin Tucker
Four players are in the Hall of Fame as a kicker. One is George Blanda, who was also a really good quarterback. So, he doesn’t count. Another is Lou Groza, who was oddly also an offensive tackle. There are only two players who played kicker only and made the Hall of Fame; Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud. Justin Tucker is better than both of them combined.
Tucker is the best kicker of all time. It isn’t often we can say that without any comeback, but Tucker is this amazing mix between booming leg and stupid accuracy. He also has ice running through his veins, which is a must for clutch kickers.
This is the most insane stat; Justin Tucker has the longest kick made of all time (66 yards) and the greatest accuracy of any kicker in history (90.524%). He’s the only kicker in history with a 90% accuracy rate for his career. There is no touching him already, and he’s just 33 years old. He could be doing this for another 10 years.
Kickers don’t always get into the Hall of Fame, but Tucker isn’t just any kicker. He is the kicker. There is no other player who has been as good as this at any position. He’s a Hall of Famer without a doubt.