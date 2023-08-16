One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mike Evans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a bad way after Tom Brady said goodbye to the game of football this offseason. Despite winning the division and making the playoffs last season, they seem like a team without a direction. They still have a bevy of veterans, including the always-reliable Mike Evans.
Evans has one of the most interesting statistical streaks in the NFL, putting up more than 1,000 yards receiving for nine-straight seasons. He’s never had less than 1,000 yards in his career. Evans hasn’t always been doing this with Tom Brady under center. Most of his career was spent with Jameis Winston. In his first year, he had Josh McCown and Mike Glennon, and he still had 1,000 yards receiving.
This past season, Evans officially passed 10,000 yards receiving and 75 receiving touchdowns. Only six players have hit that milestone by their ninth season, and they are all Hall of Famers (or eventual HOFers).
This one might feel weird on paper, but Evans clearly has the statistical profile to make it to the Hall of Fame. If he’s able to go for another 1,000 yards this season with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask under center, he deserves to make the Hall for that alone.