One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders – Jonathan Allen
The Washington Commanders have some Hall of Fame talents on the roster, but none have lived up to the billing. Chase Young looked like a lock to be a star coming out of college. Since he was drafted in 2020, a lot has happened. He came out very fast, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Since then, he’s dealt with injuries and underperformance.
We couldn’t make the pick Young. It had to be someone on this roster more established. Terry McLaurin just won’t have the stats to get him in the Hall. Everyone else is either not good enough or too young to even go there. Jonathan Allen is the right pick here.
Allen has all the accolades to be a college football Hall of Famer. He was great in his time at Alabama. He has the talent to be a top defensive tackle. He’s already been a two-time Pro Bowler. However, he’s missing a lot of what every other Hall of Famer needs.
Admittedly, this needs a lot to actually happen. Allen has to be twice the player he’s been so far, but he does have a foundation. Also, he showed in college he can be that type of player. His stats aren’t jumping off the page, but they can in due time.