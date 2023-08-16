NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy panic, Gronk un-retiring, Raiders on the mend
NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 team and coach he’d return to play for
At the way things are going, Rob Gronkowski’s next stop as a football player will be Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in four years. Arguably the NFL‘s greatest tight end in league history hung ’em up after the 2021 season with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, not joining his longtime quarterback for one last ride.
But in a league where we just saw Jimmy Graham return to the Saints, people are going to ask still if the 34-year-old Gronk is going to ever make a comeback to the NFL.
All indications from Gronkowski make that seem entirely unlikely to happen… but if it were to, we know which team could get him off the couch (or out of the studio). In an interview with Kay Adams of FanDuel.TV, she asked Gronk which coach could pull him out of retirement and he had his answer ready: Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.
https://twitter.com/heykayadams/status/1691862176842084700
It’s not hard to decipher why Daboll would be the pick, regardless of what you think of Daniel Jones and the Giants. The longtime Bills offensive coordinator took the G-Men to the postseason in his first season after the club had looked lifeless under the Joe Judge regime.
Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Daboll would call in the first place. Not only is Gronkowski well out of the game at this point, even by his own admission numerous times, but New York also pulled off a big trade this offseason for former Raiders tight end Darren Waller to man the position for this season and perhaps beyond.
Even still, it’s hard not to dream about one more Gronk Spike — and Daboll might be the only man who could make that happen. Sorry, Belichick.