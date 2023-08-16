Patrick Peterson disrespects Justin Jefferson by condoning absolutely wild take
By Kristen Wong
Patrick Peterson couldn’t resist a headline-making opportunity, stepping all over ex-Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson in the process.
What did one ex-Viking say to the other Viking? You’re not that good, anymore. That was the gist of Patrick Peterson’s snarky, slap-in-the-face insult to Justin Jefferson this week .
The punchline, as it turns out, is more ludicrous than it is funny.
On a recent airing of NFL Live, ESPN’s Ryan Clark — whose ties to the Steelers franchise should not go unnoticed — delivered arguably the hottest take of the offseason when he said Pittsburgh wideout George Pickens was more talented than Vikings‘ Justin Jefferson.
Pickens, a 2022 rookie, possesses more talent than Jefferson, a three-time All-Pro history-making receiver.
We double-checked that this was NFL Live, not Skip Bayless’ or Colin Cowherd’s shows.
In any case, analysts are allowed to have their own opinionated takes. That is their job description, more or less.
What makes Clark’s bit even more controversial is the fact that Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson gave it a resounding thumbs-up.
The veteran corner played for Minnesota for the last two seasons and joined Pittsburgh this past March. Within the span of roughly six months of getting to know Pickens, Peterson already believes the Steelers’ dynamic weapon is more talented than his former teammate, Jefferson.
To quote Peterson specifically, he said Pickens is “very, very raw” and “unpredictable in terms of catching ability.” When asked whether Pickens or Jefferson had more talent, Peterson said, “I kinda have to agree with Ryan.”
A Viking No More: Patrick Peterson savages Justin Jefferson
Pickens, a 2022 second-rounder, recorded 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns last year. His comparison, Jefferson, recorded 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.
Now, Clark isn’t known for his bombastic takes as much as other pundits, and he tries to make a coherent case for Pickens’ superstar potential. Per Clark, the Steelers organization is “raising” the young wideout to new levels in a way that Georgia, Pickens’ alma mater, never did.
Clark gives Jefferson his due credit by calling him a “savant” of the game, but it’s clear his heart lies with the Steelers faithful. So does Peterson’s.
As one of the more unfortunate Vikings cap casualties this offseason, Peterson sure is embracing his new team with open arms, all wild and fruity takes included.