Last Red Sox reinforcement to return lights it up in final rehab game
By Kristen Wong
Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck looks ready to return after a superb final rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester.
The last of the Red Sox cavalry has arrived. Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck played his final rehab game in Triple-A on Wednesday and appears in line to return to Boston soon.
Houck threw four scoreless innings for Triple-A Worcester in an 8-1 victory, giving up one hit and striking out four batters. He built upon last week’s success in the minors when he tossed three scoreless innings against Buffalo, and barring any setbacks, should make his way back to Fenway Park within the next week.
According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Alex Cora has Houck penciled in for a Monday night start in the series opener against the Astros.
Houck would be one of the last of the Red Sox reinforcements to rejoin the team; Boston has also seen the formerly injured Chris Sale, Reese McGuire, John Schreiber, Garrett Whitlock, and Trevor Story return to the fold.
Red Sox: Tanner Houck set to start on Monday vs. Astros
In mid-June, Houck landed on the injured list after taking a line drive to the face in a game against the Yankees. Houck suffered a facial fracture and underwent surgery, but his recovery process has gone fairly smoothly for the last two months.
Depending on how confident the Red Sox feel about Houck’s return, the right-hander may be plugged right back into the traditional five-man rotation, taking the same role he had before he got injured.
With Sale, Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta all performing up to par, there’s a chance Boston could switch it up to a six-man rotation once Houck comes back or possibly move him to the bullpen.
In 13 starts in 2022, Houck had a 5.05 ERA. As his rehab assignment comes to a close, the Red Sox should get a boost of optimism with Houck’s dominant form and hit the ground running next week to stay competitive in the AL wild card race.