MLB Rumors: 2 Chicago Cubs free agents Jed Hoyer should let go, 2 to re-sign
The Chicago Cubs have a few interesting decisions to make this offseason, with a few free agents to re-sign and few free agents to let go.
The Chicago Cubs are in for one of the most interesting offseasons in the entire MLB. They have a few crucial pending free agents and then some players that have player or mutual options that could need to be resigned.
But, from a team standpoint, the organization has decisions to make. They have some pending free agents that it’s crucial they resign and some free agents that they would be better off letting walk. Two of their free agents include their first- and second-string catchers, Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart. What should Chicago do?
Cubs free agent to re-sign for 2024, No. 1: Jeimer Candelario, INF
Besides the two biggest potential free agents, Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman who are both on options, the most important free agent for the Cubs to try to re-sign is Jeimer Candelario. Candelario was acquired at the trade deadline from the Nationals and has found a home in the Cubs infield. And he’s been tremendously successful in that role so far. His added value to the Cubs have been immense.
At this point, Candelario is slashing .409/.469/.591 in 12 games for the Cubs, with an OPS+ of 183. Six of his 18 hits have gone for extra bases with the Cubs. With that kind of value, Chicago needs to make it their top priority to resign to 29-year-old infielder, even if it costs them upwards of $15 million per year. It’s hard to put a value on Candelario’s ability to hit as well as his defensive versatility.
With the Cubs likely being forced to spend a ton of money on Bellinger and Stroman already, they will need to make Candelario their third priority and offer him the contract he deserves in order to return his services to the Windy City next season. He could be a huge piece in pushing the Cubs towards another World Series.