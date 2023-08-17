Micah Parsons has a fiery justification for Cowboys training camp fights, punch
By Scott Rogust
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tried to justify his multiple fights during training camp.
Training camp for all 32 NFL teams has gone on for nearly a month, as players prepare for the upcoming season. On a near-daily basis, fans have seen players get into fights during practice, whether it’s with their teammates, or with players on opposing teams. This week, the Dallas Cowboys have stepped to the forefront when it comes to fights.
On Wednesday, defensive end Sam Williams and center Brock Hoffman went one-on-one during drills. A shoving match ensued, with Williams throwing a punch and then getting shoved to the ground by center Tyler Biadasz, leading to players convening.
Later on, linebacker Micah Parsons got into it with Biadasz, resulting in him throwing multiple punches at his helmet. Williams would intervene as well with a receipt, shoving Biadasz to the ground. Eventually, Parsons was pulled aside by quarterback Dak Prescott.
After the practice, Parsons justified fighting with his teammates, saying that there is a benefit to it.
Cowboys: Micah Parsons justifies fights with teammates during practice
"“Hell yeah, I need that,” Micah Parsons said, h/t Sports Illustrated. “I’m here to make them better. I push myself to the greater good and me pushing myself is only gonna make them better, at the end of the day.”"
Fights happen frequently during training camp, so this isn’t exactly an uncommon occurrence. But given that punches were being thrown to the helmet, padded or not, or players were getting shoved to the ground, it’s something that will have fans flinching, especially if it were to lead to injury. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Parsons is looking to have another great season, as he finished short of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. That year, Parsons recorded 65 combined tackles (42 solo, 23 assisted), 26 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 17 games played.
The Cowboys made numerous moves to try and help their odds of making it to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game after falling short last year. The NFC has gotten better, so the path will be that much more difficult. But on paper, the Cowboys are in good shape to make some noise this year.
When it comes to the fighting in training camp, Parsons says its no big deal.