NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
It’s been a busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs and Brett Veach, though it might not be over just yet. Here are some trades they should make.
Brett Veach and Kansas City are in the midst of a busy training camp. Andy Reid and the coaching staff are gearing up for what should be a tough Super Bowl repeat campaign. As roster battles continue to play out, KC will have the ability to deal away some of their leftover assets to needy teams for draft capital.
If we know anything about Veach and the Kansas City front office, it’s that they intend to retool their roster through the NFL Draft, as the majority of their salary cap is (and should be) tied into keeping the majority of their roster in tact. Maintaining a dynasty is one of the toughest aspects of any wanna-be general manager. Veach, frankly, does so better than most.
Kansas City is blessed with depth at key positions. It’s why they could afford to deal away Tyreek Hill last offseason, and still won a Super Bowl.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs should trade away this running back
As undervalued as the running back position may be, especially on this Chiefs team, they really have no need for CEH anymore. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was once viewed as the future at the position. However, with the emergence of players like Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, Edwards-Helaire’s place in this offense is in question.
If he’s on the roster come the start of the season, Edwards-Helaire will see limited touches, as was the case near the end of last season and the playoffs. Yet, he’s still young and talented enough to contribute for another team. Why not deal him for a late-round pick?
Edwards-Helaire knows his future is up in the air, and even commented on the matter at Chiefs camp.
“I can’t think two years ahead from now or the position I will be in 12 months from now,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It was really coming in and figuring out and seeing the things I can work on and from that point on rolling with it. I know what I have to do in order to get on the field and do the things I need to do this year.”
CEH is as motivated as ever, but matters are out of his control for a reason.