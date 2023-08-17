NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Chiefs should trade Danny Shelton while his value is high
Danny Shelton has definitely worked his way into the defensive line rotation this training camp. In fact, he’s been rather impressive in the preseason and in joint practices. That means the Chiefs can sell high on him should they choose, and with Chris Jones (hopefully) involved at the defensive tackle spot, that’s less reps for a player like Shelton.
Shelton spent the majority of last season on the practice squad, and failed to reach the high level of expectations fans had for him. Odds are, he’s closer to that player than the one folks are raving about in camp. Chiefs Wire considered Shelton on the outs just a few weeks ago:
"“When the Chiefs signed Shelton a season ago, fans were expecting a two-down contributor. Instead, they got a player who spent the season on the practice squad. He got one call-up to the 53-man roster in Week 16, which marked the first time that the former first-round draft pick had played since 2021. With depth at the defensive tackle position lacking, Shelton has an opportunity to crack the roster, but he’ll need to take full advantage in training camp.”"
Consider me a pessimist, but my money is on Veach flipping a player with the potential of Shelton into a late-round draft pick.