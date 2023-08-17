NFL Rumors: Super Bowl Halftime Show gets shot down by Taylor Swift
By Kristen Wong
The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show couldn’t reel in one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Taylor Swift. Guess the NFL will just have to shake it off.
When the conference champs go head to head for the 2024 Super Bowl in Allegiant Stadium, the stars will align for a team to lift that coveted Lombardi Trophy.
One star, however, will not be booking a plane ticket in February. Pop icon Taylor Swift has reportedly declined the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to HITS Daily Double.
Swift has toured in many of the country’s football stadiums during her widely acclaimed Eras Tour this past year, including a show in none other than Allegiant Stadium back in March. As the first woman in history to headline Allegiant Stadium, Swift performed her greatest hits in front of a screaming sold-out crowd, giving her fans — aptly named “Swifties” — a night they’ll never forget.
But what about the other “Swifties”? The “D’Andre Swifties”?
Even though Swift is a well-known Eagles fan, the generational superstar will not be performing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024.
NFL Rumors: 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will not feature Taylor Swift
The performers at the Super Bowl don’t get paid, so whoever agrees to the gig is really only doing it for the publicity, something a mega-celebrity like Taylor Swift doesn’t need.
For the disillusioned (a.k.a delulu, as Gen Z would put it) people out there who don’t believe everything they read, Swift’s international tour dates for 2024 further confirm the fact that she isn’t headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.
In 2024, Swift is taking her Eras Tour worldwide, starting the year off with a four-night stand in Tokyo, Japan. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11. Swift will be performing at Tokyo Dome on February 10, and it’s highly doubtful that she would fly 14 hours the morning after to pop into Las Vegas for a sub-30 minute set.
It’s a shame for Aaron Rodgers and Mac Jones, two players spotted at her Eras Tour, who will have to shake it off to a different tune come February. A player more likely to compete at the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce, won’t get another chance to shoot his shot with her after all. Meeting Taylor was only going to happen in his wildest dreams.
For all those other NFL-Swiftie crossbreeds, what is it that dejected Cowboys fans always say? There’s always next year.