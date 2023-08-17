Packers moving mountains to get late-round rookie on the field
By Scott Rogust
A late-round draft pick has impressed in Green Bay Packers training camp, and head coach Matt LaFleur is willing to do whatever it takes to get them more playing time.
The Green Bay Packers have begun a new era after they traded away quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Now, Jordan Love will lead the offense, as the team attempts to compete for the NFC North title in what is expected to be open among all teams. With that, the Packers will have to make sure the best options make it onto the 53-man roster.
It seems as though the Packers found a diamond in the rough in seventh-round draft pick Carrington Valentine, a cornerback for the Kentucky Wildcats. So far, Valentine has impressed in training camp and their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But, will he make it onto the roster?
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he is open to doing whatever it takes to get Valentine more playing time. One example he brings up is moving veteran Rasul Douglas to safety.
Packers: Matt LaFleur is open to major changes to get Carrington Valentine more playing time
That certainly shows how much Valentine has won over LaFLeur enough that he is willing to switch things up in the defensive backfield to get him on the field. Moving Douglas to safety would make sense, considering the team didn’t make a major addition to address their need at the position.
Valentine has been receiving some time on the first-team defense in practice with star cornerback Jaire Alexander out with a groin injury.
This past season for Kentucky, Valentine recorded 48 total tackles (34 solo, 14 assisted), 10 passes defended, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 12 games.
In Green Bay’s preseason opener against Cincinnati, Valentine shined in coverage. On six targets, Valentine broke up two passes and recorded an interception, while allowing two receptions for just 16 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
That’s a great outing for the rookie. Packers fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for Valentine during their next preseason game on Saturday against the New England Patriots.