Pistons projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The Detroit Pistons finished last season with the worst record in the NBA. Cade Cunningham’s return, along with the arrival of No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson, could change the team’s fortunes.
The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. Such is life for a tanking team, of course, but the Pistons weren’t run-of-the-mill tankers. Former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, in his second NBA season, played only 12 games because of injury. That put a wall between the Pistons and progress.
Cunningham’s return infuses the 2023-24 season with more optimism. The Pistons saw massive in-season improvement from 2022 lottery pick Jaden Ivey. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren was one of the most productive rebounders in the NBA as a rookie. Bojan Bogdanovic is a talented veteran who, if nothing else, will furnish the Pistons with another first-round pick or two once the trade deadline arrives.
The big new arrival for Detroit this season is Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 pick in June’s NBA Draft. While the Pistons’ fall from No. 1 to No. 5 on lottery night was a keen source of pain for the Detroit faithful, this was a good year to fall. Thompson will immediately become one of the most impressive perimeter athletes in the NBA. He’s not perfect, but he’s a future star who can make plays all over the floor, as evidenced by a productive Summer League stint.
The Pistons will operate under a new head coach this season. The Pistons shelled out a six-year, $78.5 million contract to lure Monty Williams to the Detroit sideline. Williams went to the Finals with Phoenix in 2021 and is one of the most respected coaching voices in the league. His wisdom and character will work wonders in a young locker room. He’s a natural leader and he’s a great option to chart Detroit’s path to relevancy in the Eastern Conference.
As the new season dawns, here’s what Williams is working with rotationally.
Detroit Pistons starting point guard: Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham’s rookie season was a marvel. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on .416/.314/.845 splits in 32.6 minutes. His numbers were up across the board last season before injury struck. Now he’s primed for a huge breakout in 2023-24. The Pistons are still in the early stages of their rebuild, but Cunningham is the foundation upon which the next decade of Detroit basketball will be built.
This is a man who drew Luka Doncic comparisons before the draft. Those were always deeply unfair to Cunningham, but the Oklahoma State product does fit an archetype that is naturally appealing in the modern NBA. At 6-foot-7, he’s a wing with a point guard’s mind. Cunningham can defend one through four and run the offense. He’s not blessed with elite burst or explosive finishing, but he’s strong, skilled, and above all else, immensely clever.
Cunningham will need to improve his efficiency, but he is a potent pull-up shooter out to the 3-point line with a combination of strength and touch that makes it easy to buy him as a finisher around the basket. Cunningham operates with tremendous poise and patience in the pick-and-roll, subtly forcing his defender off balance with shifting speeds and side-to-side handles before uncorking beautiful skip passes or skating to the rim for a bucket.
The Pistons should continue to place stock in Cunningham as the No. 1 option. There have been roadblocks, but he’s one of the best prospects in the NBA and he’s still 21 years old. The Pistons have been willfully patient. As Cunningham grows and builds up a rhythm, the team around him will improve. Not many players come along with Cunningham’s intersection of size, skill, and intelligence. He’s special.
Primary backup point guard: Monte Morris
Monte Morris is the epitome of a “steady hand.” He hardly ever turns the ball over. He averaged 5.3 assists to only 1.0 turnover in 27.3 minutes with the Wizards last season. Morris also scored 10.3 points on efficient .480/.382/.831 splits. He’s a comfortable 3-point shooter who can work on or off the ball. He processes the game quickly, plays within the offense, and frequently elevates teammates.
Monty Williams will absolutely love him. The Pistons are young. Youth generally means erraticism and mistakes. Morris is the perfect tonic. He can steer the ship through turbulent waters, place teammates on the same page, and keep the offense running smoothly when called upon. He also defends his position well.
Other players who could receive minutes at point guard: Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser
Killian Hayes was the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Yours truly had him No. 2 on his personal board. Hayes has not delivered on the hype, but he continues to flash just enough potential to keep Detroit fans invested. The fanbase is running out of patience, but Hayes is 6-foot-5 with long arms, an aesthetically pleasing (if inconsistent) step-back jumper, and some real playmaking juice. He plays both ends. If the jumper ever hits on a regular basis, he will be a real player.