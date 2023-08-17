White Sox: Tim Anderson lucks out in MLB suspension ruling
By Kristen Wong
The MLB recently reduced Tim Anderson’s suspension for his involvement in the White Sox-Guardians brawl in early August.
As the entire league witnessed a few weeks ago, Tim Anderson was not declared the winner of the White Sox–Guardians fierce brawl on August 5.
Not only did the White Sox shortstop get knocked out by Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, turning into an inescapable meme, Anderson also received the heaviest punishment of anyone involved in the fight.
After the benches-clearing incident, the MLB ruled that Anderson would get a six-game suspension for starting the brawl, three games longer than Ramirez’s suspension.
Now, the league announced that Anderson’s six-game suspension would get reduced to five games after Anderson reportedly settled with the league. He is scheduled to start serving his punishment on Friday, at the start of the White Sox’s three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Ramirez also had his suspension reduced to two games after appealing the ruling.
White Sox’s Tim Anderson gets suspension reduced to five games
One game may not make much difference for the 48-73 White Sox who are already looking ahead to the 2024 season. Chicago has been knocked out of playoff contention for a while now, and looking back on this campaign, the story of the year undoubtedly goes to Anderson’s rash decision to throw hands against Jose Ramirez at second base that game. May Anderson’s honor recover within the decade.
As for Anderson’s future on the team, the White Sox could exercise their $14 million club option to keep the shortstop for 2024, which comes with a $1 million buyout.
Anderson, a two-time All-Star, is only slashing .238/.285/.284 and hasn’t performed particularly well in defense. Following this season’s theatrics, the eight-year White Sox player could be looking for a new home; however, Anderson has been considered a bargain steal for Chicago for much of his career, and one ill-fated brawl does not define his career.
Expect Anderson to get back in the ring- er, we mean onto the field in less than a week.