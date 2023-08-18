Nick Saban adds commitment from son of player on first Alabama title team

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. tells me he has Committed to Alabama!



The 6’0 190 S from Gadsden, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn, & others



Is the son of former Alabama DB & 2012 NFL Draft 1st rounder Dre Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GEPLsEgLBf pic.twitter.com/4e7MZOT5H5