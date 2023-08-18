Nick Saban adds commitment from son of player on first Alabama title team
By Scott Rogust
Nick Saban officially added the son of a former player on his first national championship team as Alabama’s head coach.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban are preparing for the start of the 2023 season, which officially begins on Sept. 2 when they face Middle Tennessee. But the job never stops, as the Crimson Tide look to bolster their roster via recruits in future classes. For the 2024 class, Saban has secured his 18th commitment and his first legacy recruit.
On Friday, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. officially announced that he was committing to Alabama in 2024. Kirkpatrick is the son of the former Crimson Tide cornerback that won two National Championships at Alabama in 2009 and 2011, before entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2012.
Kirkpatrick is a three-star recruit ranked by 247Sports out of Gadsden, Ala. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety chose to play for Alabama over the likes of Missouri, Auburn, and Tennessee.
It was a truly special moment, as Kirkpatrick Sr. was overcome with emotion after hearing his son would be following in his footsteps.
Kirkpatrick Sr. committed to the Alabama football program back in 2009 after being one of the most highly-sought after recruits in the nation. In his three years playing under Saban, he won two BCS National Championships and was named to the All-SEC team twice.
In his three seasons, Kirkpatrick Sr. recorded 91 total tackles (66 solo, 25 assisted), 16 passes defended, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
Kirkpatrick Sr. was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 17th overall pick in 2012. The cornerback spent eight years with the Bengals after playing on his rookie contract and signing a five-year, $52.5 million extension. He was released by the team after the 2019 season.
Following the end of his tenure at Cincinnati, Kirkpatrick Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Krikpatrick Jr. last played in the NFL in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kirkpatrick Sr. was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2009 until 2011. Now, he gets to watch his son play for the same college team and head coach in Tuscaloosa. What an incredible moment.