Ravens address biggest question mark with former No. 1 pick
The Baltimore Ravens have added two veterans to their defense. That includes a former first overall pick that will be staying in the AFC North.
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta used free agency this offseason to bolster his wide receiving corps. He added Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and well-traveled Laquon Treadwell, all one-time first-round picks, to bolster new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s attack.
Interestingly enough, 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers has garnered the most attention.
On Friday, the Baltimore defense got a little help in the form of a nine-year veteran whose play has drawn mixed reviews throughout his career: former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
Ravens sign Jadeveon Clowney to bolster EDGE depth
The former University of South Carolina specimen will be suiting up for his fifth team in 10 years, not something one would expect for a player who was taken first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Clowney spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns opposite superstar Myles Garrett.
Now he hopes to aid a Baltimore team that ranked sixth in the league in the fewest yards allowed per game in the league this past season. In 2022, only the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills gave up fewer points per game.
Clowney isn’t the only proven performer joining the Ravens. With talented cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the mend, John Harbaugh’s team also added some secondary help.
Back to the nine-year veteran who began his career with the Houston Texans, was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, joined the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and a year later joined the Browns. Clowney’s career resume includes three straight Pro Bowl invitations while with the Texans (2016-18). He has never been the pass-rushing threat some figured he would be but has proven to be very effective against the run.
He is currently listed as the 27th-ranked edge rusher via Pro Football Focus (subscription required). However, it should be noted that Clowney has a higher grade as a run defender (74.3) than a pass rusher (70.0).
It is also worth mentioning that his second season with the Browns didn’t end well at all (via Tom Withers of AP). Perhaps yet another change of scenery may help this talented but inconsistent performer.
Perhaps…