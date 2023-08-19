3 Chicago White Sox free agents the franchise should let go, 1 to re-sign
By Kevin Henry
DENVER — With the Chicago White Sox entering Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies with a 48-74 record, it’s clear some changes need to happen on the South Side.
While the White Sox are not in the bottom of the American League Central (that dubious honor belongs to the Kansas City Royals), they’re also nowhere near the top of what is a very mediocre division. That doesn’t spell success for first-year manager Pedro Grifol or a team that just captured the AL Central two short years ago.
Chicago sold big-time at the MLB trade deadline as part of a roster turnover, and it’s clear more changes will need to happen for the White Sox to get back to being competitive. That includes some changes that could happen this offseason when it comes to Chicago’s choices regarding which free agents to jettison or bring back.
Chicago White Sox: Bryan Shaw is a free agent to let go
Signing as a free agent to a minor league contract with the White Sox in early May, it’s clear that Shaw’s best years are behind him. The 35-year-old right-hander has already been designated for assignment once this season by the White Sox, and it’s clear he is not a part of their plans for next season.
While Shaw has pitched to a 3.38 ERA in his 8.0 innings in August, striking out 10 during that time frame, the consistency just isn’t there from the days when Shaw’s cutter was among the most lethal pitches in the game. Chicago can find younger and better in the bullpen.