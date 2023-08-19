Fansided

3 Chicago White Sox free agents the franchise should let go, 1 to re-sign

By Kevin Henry

Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) hits a home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) hits a home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports /

Chicago White Sox: Yasmani Grandal is a free agent to let go

In the final year of a four-year, $73 million deal, the 34-year-old catcher is slashing just .237/.312/.353 in 349 plate appearances this season. While those numbers are not impressive, they are better than the .226/.346/.381 slash line he has posted since inking his deal on the South Side.

While having a catcher that is a true offensive presence is rare in today’s game, Grandal has been very average in Chicago, posting a 102 OPS+ during his time with the team. That’s lower than in his previous stops in Los Angeles, Milwaukee and San Diego.

Coming off an All-Star appearance with the Brewers in 2019, it appeared that Grandal would be a good fit for the White Sox. Even in the team’s postseason appearances in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 and the division championship season of 2021, Grandal went just 4-for-24 at the plate. However, three of those hits were home runs if you’re looking for the silver lining.

Knowing the rotation will likely be rebuilt around Dylan Cease in 2023, it’s a good time to find a new catcher to help those pitchers along. Grandal should not be a part of the team’s plans next season.

Home/Chicago White Sox