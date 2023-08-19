Fansided

3 Chicago White Sox free agents the franchise should let go, 1 to re-sign

By Kevin Henry

Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) hits a home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) hits a home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox: Elvis Andrus is a free agent to bring back

There is a lot to be said for veteran leadership on a team that has had so much turmoil, and the soon-to-be 35-year-old Andrus is a good player to have as a cornerstone as the White Sox transition into a new era.

After signing as a free agent with the White Sox last August, the team brought him back this season on a one-year, $3 million deal. The one-year contract has been more than worth it for Chicago, with Andrus able to move over to shortstop in the absence of Tim Anderson with injuries and his suspension.

While Andrus has slashed just .237/.298/.335, he has also battled an oblique strain this season that cost him around three weeks of action in May. He went on the injured list on May 13 while Anderson was activated from the injured list on May 2. The duo was expected to make up a strong middle infield for the White Sox this season, but have missed plenty of time working together. Like many other things in Chicago, the plan never really came together.

Despite that, Andrus coming back next season in a place where he is appreciated for his leadership and steadiness makes sense as Chicago can use him to be a pillar of what they hope will be a climb back up the division standings.

