3 transfer destinations for Brock Vandagriff after Georgia quarterback decision
Kirby Smart named Carson Beck the starting quarterback for Georgia, giving Brock Vandagriff the sign it’s time to look at his transfer options.
Brock Vandagriff has previously said he doesn’t intend to transfer from Georgia this year, regardless of who is named the starting quarterback.
Well, Carson Beck has officially won the job, which means Vandagriff may need to reevaluate his past stance.
If Vandagriff does decide to transfer, whether it’s now or later, here are some strong options for him to look at for 2024…
Brock Vandagriff transfer destination: USC Trojans
At this point, Brock Vandagriff should stay with Georgia through the end of the 2023 season. You never know what’ll happen with Beck and opportunities to play may arise. But let’s assume Beck stays healthy and holds on to the starting job all year. Then Vandagriff will be looking for opportunities to start.
Where better than a Lincoln Riley offense at USC?
Vandagriff was committed to Riley at Oklahoma before turning his sights on Georgia. He was apparently smitten with the Riley system but worried about the head coach leaving for the NFL. UGA was the safer, closer-to-home option.
Well now Riley is in Los Angeles and he’ll need to find a replacement for Caleb Williams after the 2023 season. There’s a window for Vandagriff to slide right into his ideal starting place.
The biggest barrier to this plan may be USC’s willingness to take Vandagriff. Riley has five-star freshman Malachi Nelson already preparing as the heir apparent to Williams. Adding Vandagriff would rock the boat, but he’d give the Trojans a more dynamic veteran option beyond 2023 backup Miller Moss.