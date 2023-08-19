3 transfer destinations for Brock Vandagriff after Georgia quarterback decision
Brock Vandagriff transfer destination: Michigan Wolverines
USC isn’t the only major program likely needing to replace a star quarterback in 2024. There’s good reason to believe JJ McCarthy will be looking at the NFL by the end of the 2023 season. And Michigan doesn’t have the Trojans’ strong succession plan.
Jack Tuttle is the backup for McCarthy and he’s a grad transfer on his final season of eligibility. Other quarterbacks on the roster include Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Kendrick Bell. None of those were better than a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Four-star prospect Jadyn Davis is committed for the class of 2024 but the last thing Jim Harbaugh will want to bank on is a true freshman immediately earning a starting role. Instead, the Wolverines should go big game hunting.
Vandagriff could pull the bizarro-world Justin Fields — transferring from Georgia to Ohio State rival Michigan. In doing so, he’d have the chance to start while competing for national titles.
It’s a win-win for both sides.