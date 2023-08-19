3 transfer destinations for Brock Vandagriff after Georgia quarterback decision
Brock Vandagriff transfer destination: Notre Dame
In the last few years, Notre Dame has been at their best when they’ve found a veteran transfer quarterback to take the reins. This year, Sam Hartman, formerly of Wake Forest, is going to be that guy.
Next year, could it be Vandagriff?
Like Michigan, the Fighting Irish don’t have a clear path forward beyond Hartman. Four-star freshman Kenny Minchey could be the guy if he settles into the college game quickly enough. But he’s no run-away heir apparent.
And like Michigan, Notre Dame has a 2024 commit closer to the elite tier in CJ Carr, who is the No. 4 quarterback in the class. It just feels way too early to bank on Carr being ready to lead a blue-blood program as a true freshman.
So Vandagriff would be quite the prize for Marcus Freeman to land. He could keep the QB transfer party going in South Bend, looking to follow on from whatever Hartman establishes in 2023.