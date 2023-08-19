Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones latest, Justyn Ross value, potential trade bait?
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Justyn Ross continues to shine in training camp
Justyn Ross is an early contender for the NFL’s comeback player of the year. Although it’s far too early to make such a declaration with any confidence, Ross continues to impress at Chiefs training camp, even forcing Patrick Mahomes to turn his head.
“I thought they did a great job,” Mahomes said. “Y’all know as much as [anybody] that the receiver position in training camp is the hardest place to be… just [from] how much running we do. I thought those guys got better and better — and they learned how to finish and how to keep that mentality throughout the entire practice.”
Mahomes was energetic during the Chiefs first preseason tilt, which featured Ross early and often. A former four-star prospect and top wide receiver at Clemson prior to being bit by the injury bug, Ross has plenty of talent. In fact, it was more than enough for the Chiefs to take a flyer on him and keep the former Tigers wideout on the roster despite a season-ending foot injury last year.
Kansas City knows what they have in a player of Ross’s caliber. Without a top wide receiver post-Tyreek Hill trade, that spot is there for the taking if Ross continues to ball out. Of course, he’ll have to compete with the likes of Skyy Moore, who has the edge in actual regular-season reps. His next step is to make the 53-man roster, which Sports Illustrated believes he’s in good position to do:
"“That is what comes next for Ross: making the team. All signs point to him being on the final 53-man roster. When that becomes official and Ross gets into his first game action during Week 1 of the season, he will be the first player with Kippel-Feil syndrome to ever play in an NFL game.”"
Assuming he’s on the roster, there’s no telling what Ross’s ceiling is.