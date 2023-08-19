Isaiah Bolden injury: Packers and Patriots suspend game after scary moment [UPDATED]
The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers called off Saturday’s preseason game after CB Isaiah Bolden went down with a concerning injury in the fourth quarter.
The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers’ preseason game came to an abrupt end Saturday night when rookie CB Isaiah Bolden went to the ground after a scary hit to the head in the fourth quarter.
Bolden hit helmets with his own teammate, Calvin Munson, as the defenders crossed paths on a pass attempt. He immediately hit the ground and showed no sign of movement.
The entire Patriots team gathered around Bolden as he laid motionless on the field. The 23-year-old was eventually carted off on a stretcher. After that, head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur decided to call the game. It ended with 10:29 left on the clock.
“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended,” the teams announced in a joint statement.
New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers quit game after scary Isaiah Bolden injury
Bolden was selected with the No. 245 pick in the seventh round of April’s NFL Draft.
There’s more to life than football and all we can hope for is that Bolden is okay. Any time a player takes a hit to the head or neck area, one has to hold their breath. This is a genuinely scary moment. Football is a brutal sport and players risk their health on every snap. This is the ugly underbelly of the game we all know and love.
Thankfully, Bolden was able to receive immediate medical treatment from the Patriots’ training staff. Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities,” the team told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”
We will continue to update this story as it develops.