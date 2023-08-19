Jimmy Graham arrest details: Saints comeback put on hold
Jimmy Graham was reportedly under the influence and wandering through traffic when he was arrested ahead of the Saints’ preseason matchup in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Graham’s return to the Saints is already looking messy.
The 36-year-old tight end was reportedly arrested in southern California on Friday night for being under the influence and resisting police officers.
New Orleans signed Graham, who was out of football in 2022, with hopes of him writing a triumphant final chapter back in a Saints jersey. Now he’s in legal trouble on a preseason road trip.
Jimmy Graham arrest details: Saints TE erratically wandered through traffic
According to TMZ, the police were called because a “suspicious person acting erratically” was seen near a resort in the LA area.
When police arrived, they saw Graham “wandering in traffic” and they attempted to arrest him on “suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.” He resisted arrest.
Jimmy Graham charges: Saints TE facing two misdemeanors
There is no indication that Graham has been charged yet. However, he was taken into custody and faces the possibility of two misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer.
According to TMZ, he has been released from custody and the incident is being investigated.
Legally, this is a minor event that wouldn’t derail a football career. However, Graham and the Saints are in a tough spot. There was no guarantee Graham would make the roster in the first place. He spent last season out of the game. The year before with the Bears, he was not the same weapon he had been early in his career.
Moreover, he was with the team in Los Angeles, participating in joint practices between the Saints and Chargers ahead of Sunday’s preseason matchup.
It’s a red flag and a half for a player who is fighting for a roster spot during NFL training camp to become so under the influence that he had to be detained by police after wandering through traffic.
Saints statement on Jimmy Graham arrest
The Saints released a statement saying Graham suffered a “medical episode” on Friday.
"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers."
Graham remains with the Saints but there is no word on whether he will suit up on Sunday.