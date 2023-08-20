Braves broadcast slams Angel Hernandez for terrible call on Marcell Ozuna (Video)
By Mark Powell
Angel Hernandez szn is back in full swing, and Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna was his latest victim.
The Braves faced off against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but what fans didn’t realize what that Atlanta is also tasked with defeating umpire Angel Hernandez.
Hernandez, who recently lost his latest appeal of a lawsuit that claims he was unjustifiably punished and passed over for postseason assignments, is only proving MLB’s point with terrible calls like this against Marcell Ozuna.
The Atlanta broadcast team did not hold back, as the third strike call on Ozuna was pretty clearly low from the naked eye. Of course, we have the benefit of instant replay and a strike zone on the broadcast, but Hernandez is trained in the art of umpiring. He should be better than this by now.
Braves broadcast team tears Angel Hernandez apart for call on Marcell Ozuna
Hernandez is one of the worst umpires in baseball, and he’s been at it for decades. Why Rob Manfred and MLB choose to keep him around is beyond my level of comprehension, but he’s still here.
Ozuna, for his part, tried not to overreact. It’s safe to assume he would’ve received a quick hook had that been the case.
The Braves slugger is in the midst of a rebound season, slashing .251/.326/.482 with 24 home runs on the year. That’s a far cry from his previous two years, in which Ozuna was plagued by poor plate discipline and off-field decisions. Ozuna was arrested in a domestic violence incident and for a separate DUI.
Miraculously enough, Alex Anthopoulos did not part ways with Ozuna, in part because of his contract. Ozuna was a big-ticket signing for Anthopoulos and the Braves, and for a season-plus that decision looked like a good one.
Ozuna could be trade bait for Atlanta this offseason should they choose, assuming he’s not victimized by more calls like this one.