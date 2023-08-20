3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot, 1 who should be cut after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Chiefs who made the roster: Cole Christiansen
Listed as the third-string inside linebacker, Cole Christiansen was all around the ball against the Cardinals. He led the team in tackles with five, and assisted on three others as well. Christiansen was part of an astounding Chiefs defensive effort, as they held Arizona to just 10 points on the night.
Christiansen was seen as a ‘dark horse’ to make Kansas City’s roster when he came aboard, but two straight games leading the team in tackles suddenly has the Chiefs thinking differently about where he fits on this team, as USA Today’s John Dillon suggested:
"“Christiansen led Kansas City’s defense in tackles, which was surprising given that he has flown under the radar to this point in the preseason. This second-year linebacker could be a dark horse to make the Chiefs roster as a depth piece for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense after his standout performance on Sunday.”"
Clearly, Christiansen’s performance was no fluke, as he’s been flying to the ball throughout training camp. Christiansen is playing like a man on a mission, and he ought to earn a roster spot after back-to-back impressive stat lines.