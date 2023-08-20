Cowboys rookie LB reaches out to fans in midst of panic over severe injury
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown suffered what looked to be a severe injury on Saturday night against the Seahawks.
DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas’ third-round selection, had impressed early in training camp, even recording six tackles in his preseason debut. Overshown added three more tackles to his total early in the first quarter against Seattle, but went down with a severe knee injury with eight minutes remaining in the frame.
Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys fear Overshown has torn his ACL.
Now, the fear of a season-ending injury is not the same as actually suffering one, so Cowboys fans can hold out hope that perhaps Overshown can come back at some point this year.
Per the Cowboys official team website, Overshown “did walk off under his own power to the sideline, a positive sign, but he was eventually carted to the locker room from the sideline before being ruled out of the game entirely.”
DeMarvion Overshown injury update: What should Cowboys expect?
Unfortunately, signs seem to point towards a major injury for Overshown, the team’s third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Overshown was slotted as the third-string linebacker behind Micah Parsons and Damone Clark on the officially Cowboys depth chart, though he was trending upwards at the time of his injury.
To his credit, Overshown reached out to fans concerned about his status.
Should Overshown miss significant time, it likely opens up a spot for Tyrus Wheat, who is behind Overshown on the depth chart. The Mississippi State product was signed as an undrafted free agent, and has impressed early in camp.
Wheat was projected as a practice squad player given the crowded Dallas linebacker position. However, now that they are down a key contributor in Overshown, perhaps he can sneak onto the roster.
Next man up.