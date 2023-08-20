Kyler Murray Rumors: 5 trade destinations for QB if Cardinals hit hard reset
By Jakob Ashlin
3. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings will have a pivotal decision to make during the 2024 offseason. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is scheduled to hit free agency. He is in the midst of an underrated run in Minnesota, earning three Pro Bowl nods in five years. Since 2018, he is fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (153), trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady.
Still, Cousins has been unable to lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship, and he will be 36 years old in 2024. Is the front office willing to give him a long-term contract? Remember, the franchise drafted quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That was an interesting choice for a team that was “set” at quarterback.
If the Vikings fall short this season, they could look to shake things up under center. Murray is a natural fit.