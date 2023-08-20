MLB Little League Classic 2023: Dates, teams, location, future games and more
By Mark Powell
The MLB little league classic takes centerstage on Sunday night, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals in Williamsport.
Baseball is a kid’s game played by adults, and for one night a year we remember that fact at the Little League Classic.
The Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies on August 20 at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League.
As for the teams themselves, both the Nationals and Phillies are full of former little leaguers. Sunday serves as a throwback of sorts, and a chance to inspire future generations.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz. “I played Little League a lot [in Venezuela], since I was 4 years old, and I know it’s going to be great for them and for us, too. I never had that opportunity [to play in the LLWS]; we only thought about it. It’s special.”
Aaron Nola of the Phillies, who never got the play in the LLWS himself, reflected on his childhood and what it would be like playing in the tournament.
“I never got a chance to go to the Little League World Series, but I can only imagine playing in front of however many thousands of people attend those games,” Nola said. “I can’t even imagine. I’d be really nervous, too, as an 11- or 12-year-old.”
MLB Little League Classic 2023 date
The Little League Classic takes place on Sunday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will feature the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. The game will be played during the Little League World Series, a tournament which features the best little league teams from around the world. Expect to see players in the tournament watching their heroes at Historic Bowman Field.
What teams are playing in the MLB Little League Classic 2023?
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies face off in the Little League Classic. The NL East rivals both have something to play for. Philadelphia is competing to make an NL Wild Card spot, with the hope of making another World Series run. The Nationals, meanwhile, hope to play spoiler against their former friend turned foe, Bryce Harper.
Where is the MLB Little League Classic 2023 played?
The little league classic is played at Historic Bowman Field, which is the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League. The teams obviously cannot play at an actual little league park, as the dimensions would not match up to those at a big-league stadium. Bowman Field does a good job of simulating the conditions these players would see on a nightly basis.
Future MLB Little League Classic games
It’s unclear when the next Little League Classic game will be, though there has been a game every year since 2017 (minus the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season), so odds are there will be another matchup announced in the coming months. The Little League Classic allows professional players to reconnect with their roots, and set an example for tomorrow’s stars.