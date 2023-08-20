Who plays in the 2024 MLB Little League Classic?
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals face off in the sixth annual MLB Little League Classic on Sunday. Here are the two teas that will participate next year.
Since 2017, MLB joined in on the festivities of the Little League World Series. How was that? They would send two teams to play a regular season baseball game at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League Classic to grow the game among young fans and players.
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals are at the home of the Little League World Series and will play a game in primetime on ESPN. Before their game, as is tradition every year, players sit in the crowd to watch the games. Earlier on Sunday, Phillies stars Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber cheering on Team Pennsylvania in their game against Team Rhode Island.
In the hours leading up to the ESPN primetime game, MLB announced which two teams will be heading to Williamsport next year for the Little League Classic.
Who is playing in the 2024 MLB Little League Classic?
On Sunday afternoon, MLB announced that the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will be playing in the 2024 Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. This is the first time that both teams will participate in the event.
The Tigers will be the home team for the 2024 Little League Classic.
MLB Little League Classic year-by-year results
Here are the results of every MLB Little League Classic since its inception. (NOTE: There was no game played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2017: Pittsburgh Pirates def. St. Louis Cardinals 6-3
- 2018: New York Mets def. Philadelphia Phillies 8-2
- 2019: Chicago Cubs def. Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1
- 2021: Cleveland Guardians def. Los Angeles Angels 3-0
- 2022: Baltimore Orioles def. Boston Red Sox 5-3
- 2023: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals