MLB Rumors: Cardinals wish list, White Sox drama, Cubs extension
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: White Sox conducting internal investigation about team culture
Two weeks after former relief pitcher Keynan Middleton blew the whistle on the White Sox, the organization has decided to conduct an internal investigation.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox announced they planned to interview club personnel to “determine whether dramatic changes are needed inside the front office or the coaching staff.”
Amid a disappointing 48-75 season filled with painful losses and Tim Anderson’s on-field fight, the White Sox appear motivated to change its franchise’s negatively perceived culture, though it’s not clear whether they will in fact take “dramatic changes”.
One would assume those changes mean gutting the coaching staff and introducing new faces from the top down. General manager Rick Hahn has been with the White Sox since 2013, and since then, the club has only had two winning seasons.
Hahn has one year left on his contract; manager Pedro Grifol, who was hired last November, has two.