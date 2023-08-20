MLB Rumors: Cardinals wish list, White Sox drama, Cubs extension
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Cardinals in the market for three starting pitchers
The biggest storyline of the Cardinals’ 2023 season is how the franchise is going to try to significantly improve for 2024.
The Cards have been rumored to shore up their starting pitching for most of the summer, and Bob Nightengale only reinforced the speculation by naming three players St. Louis will pursue in trades and free agency.
Those three are: Dodgers’ Julio Urias, Padres’ Blake Snell, and Phillies’ Aaron Nola.
As stated by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Urias, Snell, and Nola are sitting atop the Cards’ wish list, and it goes without saying that a trade for any one of those stars would require a prospect haul along with massive promised contracts.
St. Louis made six deals this past MLB trade deadline to boost its farm system and improve long-term pitching depth. Looking ahead to the immediate 2024 season, however, the Cardinals’ top priority is filling out their rotation with major-league-caliber talent.
While Mozeliak stayed true to his promise and opted against a full rebuild at the deadline, instead keeping the team core intact, the Cardinals still have some of their most important decisions ahead of them.
Currently, the Cards only have two starting pitchers — Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz — under contract for next year.