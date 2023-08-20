MLB Rumors: Cardinals wish list, White Sox drama, Cubs extension
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Cubs have ‘no intention’ to extend Marcus Stroman after 2023 season
Looks like Marcus Stroman’s future with the Cubs is crystal clear — his lack of a future, that is.
The star pitcher landed on the shelf due to a fractured rib he suffered last week, and as of now, he has no definitive return timeline.
Some rumors have floated around surrounding Stroman potentially getting an extension in Chicago by the end of this season, but Bob Nightengale put them all to rest.
Nightengale wrote:
"The Chicago Cubs say they have no intention to offer starter Marcus Stroman a contract extension after the season, and now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract, after all."
Per Nightengale, the Cubs aren’t sure whether Stroman will opt out of his three-year deal (he’s currently in the second year) and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he stays with the club, he is owed $21 million in 2024.
In an All-Star campaign, Stroman has a 3.85 ERA with his best performances coming at the beginning of the season. He had one quality start in his last seven starts before suffering a hip injury in early August.
Chicago could use Stroman’s early-season form during a pivotal stretch to make the playoffs this year; however, should Stroman sit out for longer than two weeks, fans may unfortunately not see him in a Cubs uniform again this regular season — or at all, depending on what Stroman decides to do in the offseason.