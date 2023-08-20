Fansided

3 Packers who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2, one cut candidate on the brink

By Russell S. Baxter

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk with referee John Hussey (35) during their football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter following an injury to New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7).Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk with referee John Hussey (35) during their football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter following an injury to New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7).Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next
Aug 11, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers fullback Henry Pearson (44) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers fullback Henry Pearson (44) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports /

Packers cut candidate after Preseason Week 2: FB Henry Pearson

While there’s been plenty of discussion lately regarding the role and finances of NFL running backs, the fullback has been an endangered species for even longer. All kidding aside, not many teams utilize the position these days. The Packers have a versatile performer in Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick in 2020 from the University of Cincinnati.

Call him a fullback/tight end/H-Back. The former Bearcat serves a variety of roles and comes off a season in which he played in all 17 games.

Undrafted free agent Henry Pearson saw action on just three offensive plays on Saturday night and wound up seeing more time on special teams. However, midway through the first quarter, the Packers’ defense forced a punt. Wide receiver Samori Toure returned the pick 15 yards to Green Bay’s 29-yard-line. However, the play was wiped out as Pearson was called for holding.

To make matters worse, the former Appalachian State product suffered a knee injury vs. the Patriots, as reported by the team. It was unknown as of this writing the severity of the injury. The 6’2”, 249-pound performer had a career year for the Mountaineers in 2022, catching 25 passes for 329 yards and five scores. He’s an intriguing prospect and it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

dark. Next. Packers GM shoots down David Bakhtiari trade rumors with a bazooka

Home/Green Bay Packers