3 Packers who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2, one cut candidate on the brink
Packers cut candidate after Preseason Week 2: FB Henry Pearson
While there’s been plenty of discussion lately regarding the role and finances of NFL running backs, the fullback has been an endangered species for even longer. All kidding aside, not many teams utilize the position these days. The Packers have a versatile performer in Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick in 2020 from the University of Cincinnati.
Call him a fullback/tight end/H-Back. The former Bearcat serves a variety of roles and comes off a season in which he played in all 17 games.
Undrafted free agent Henry Pearson saw action on just three offensive plays on Saturday night and wound up seeing more time on special teams. However, midway through the first quarter, the Packers’ defense forced a punt. Wide receiver Samori Toure returned the pick 15 yards to Green Bay’s 29-yard-line. However, the play was wiped out as Pearson was called for holding.
To make matters worse, the former Appalachian State product suffered a knee injury vs. the Patriots, as reported by the team. It was unknown as of this writing the severity of the injury. The 6’2”, 249-pound performer had a career year for the Mountaineers in 2022, catching 25 passes for 329 yards and five scores. He’s an intriguing prospect and it will be interesting to see what the future holds.