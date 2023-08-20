Red Sox star Justin Turner headhunting John Sterling with another foul ball
By Scott Rogust
After hitting New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling with a foul ball earlier this year, Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner almost did it again on Sunday.
The New York Yankees‘ 2023 season is one they would like to forget. Usually, perennial postseason contenders, the Yankees get closer to being mathematically eliminated from a playoff spot, as they had seven entering Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Speaking of the Red Sox, the Yankees have had no luck against their division rivals. Out of eight head-to-head games entering Sunday, the Red Sox have won seven of them.
On the Yankees’ lone win against the Red Sox, WFAN radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling was hit by a foul ball from infielder Justin Turner. Sterling had to get bandages on his head after the hit, and Turner gifted him with an autographed baseball.
Well on Saturday, Sterling was almost struck by another Turner foul ball. This time, however, Sterling was able to avoid it. This footage was shown during the Yankees-Red Sox game on Sunday.
John Sterling avoids getting hit by Justin Turner’s foul ball for the second time this year
Sterling had his eyes on the field, watched the baseball head in his direction, then ducked to his left to avoid getting hit. The foul ball hit the seat next to Sterling, which caused his sports coat to move a bit on the impact. Most importantly, Sterling was okay!
As mentioned earlier, Turner gifted Sterling an autographed baseball after hitting him with a foul ball this past June. That baseball had a bandaid on it, and Turner wrote, “To John, no matter where you sit at a ball game, you’re never safe.” Sterling had a good laugh and thanked Turner and WFAN color commentator Suzyn Waldman, who brought the baseball down to the Red Sox dugout to get it signed.
For Sterling’s birthday, New York Giants owner John Mara gifted Sterling with a team helmet, to protect him from foul balls.
On Sunday, Turner was the hero for the Red Sox after knocking in four runs on two hits, including a game-winning RBI double in the top of the ninth inning. The Red Sox won 6-5 to complete their series sweep over the Yankees. Now, Boston is 8-1 on the year against New York.
The Yankees might have been dinged with three losses this weekend, but Sterling made sure he wasn’t dinged by another Turner foul ball.