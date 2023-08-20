Who did this? Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman meet to avoid Yankees responsibility
By Scott Rogust
Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, and Hal Steinbrenner all met recently before the New York Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox.
The New York Yankees have tried to keep the faith that they can turn around their disastrous 2023 season. They cited players returning from injury and positives in brutal losses as reasons for fans to continue believing that the consistent postseason contenders can do just that, contend. But with each passing loss, that goal is getting further and further in front of them for them to reach. So, they are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Entering Sunday, the Yankees carried a seven-game losing streak, as they looked to avoid suffering a series sweep against the rival Boston Red Sox. Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone mentioned, via YES Network’s Jack Curry, that he had met with general manager Brian Cashman and team owner Hal Steinbrenner a couple of days ago to discuss the direction of the organization. Boone also brought up that everyone was frustrated with how the team performed.
Aaron Boone met with Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner to discuss the Yankees’ disastrous season
Regarding the meeting, Boone told reporters that they discussed the players on the roster, and hinted at potentially calling up some prospects for the end of the season. Whether they do so remains to be seen. Prospects like outfielder Everson Pereira and catcher Austin Wells are candidates.
As the season went on, discussions were had about who is to blame for the team’s plummet down the standings. When asking the fanbase, they are split regarding who deserves the most blame for the season. Some say it’s strictly Boone. Others say it’s Cashman. Steinbrenner has received blame as well.
Boone’s management has come into question a lot in previous years, but this year, every mistake is further amplified due to the losses piling up. Whether that is managing the bullpen, the lineup he constructed, in-game strategies, etc. He hasn’t exactly won over fans for talking positively about brutal losses (i.e. talking about good at-bats when the team struck out 18 times in a game).
As for Cashman, he has held the team’s general manager position since 1998. While he does have the accolades and winning seasons on his resume, his decisions and transactions in recent years have been much-criticized, this year especially. Cashman didn’t get an everyday left fielder before the season and opted against making significant moves at the trade deadline.
Speaking of the trade deadline, the Yankees have gone 5-13 since Aug. 1 after Cashman declared that they were “in it to win it.” The roster was flawed, and Cashman decided to keep it as is, except for adding a middle relief pitcher and an arm for the minor leagues.
Steinbrenner, meanwhile, didn’t get on the fans’ good side by saying back in June he didn’t understand why they were so upset about the team’s performance. Said performance has gotten significantly worse down the stretch, and now, the baseball world waits to see if he will ask tough questions if they miss the playoffs, as he said back in June.
Yes, injuries are a reason that the team has mentioned this year, and in the past, for falling short of expectations. But, the players haven’t lived up to those expectations when needed to step up with players like Aaron Judge. Even with Judge’s return, the wins aren’t coming like they had expected.
On Sunday, the team lost 6-5 to the Red Sox. The Yankees have now lost eight games, their longest streak since 1995. They are also back nine games for the final AL Wild Card spot.